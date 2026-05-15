Indianapolis community taking initiatives to curb youth violence this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Tanya Terry is sending a message to students of area schools and their parents, asking for their help in keeping the community safe.

It aligns with WRTV'S Youth Alternatives to Violence and Crime Initiative.

As summer begins, IMPD says keeping kids safe starts at home, while community groups say keeping them busy could make all the difference.

With school almost out and more kids possibly spending time unsupervised, IMPD is sending a direct message to parents, guardians, and students at area schools about the summer curfew.

"These laws are in place to help keep you safe, and our officers will continue to enforce curfew citywide when necessary," Terry said,

Under the curfew, children 14 years of age and younger are to be home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Those who are 15 and 16 years of age would have a 9 p.m. curfew, Sunday through Thursday, and a curfew of 11 p.m. on the weekends.

17-year-olds may not be in public between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on weekends.

"If a young person is found out past curfew, they may be taken to a safe location where they wait until a parent or guardian is contacted. Most importantly, we want you to have a safe summer. Across our city, there are programs, sports, mentorship opportunities, and activities that can help you stay active, meet new people, and build your future," Terry said.

That's where organizations like Let Them Talk and Inner Beauty step in. Both have programming for the kids to keep them occupied and informed with weekly events on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We're really giving them something to do during that time frame, so really focused on building community, and having those conversations, asking questions to these kids to really help them getting back to being kids, but also creating an atmosphere of fun, safety, mentorship," Dr. Heather Savage, executive director of Let Them Talk said.

"We're working on life skills, character building, education, academics," Chrystal Hines, founder and CEO of Inner Beauty Program, Inc., said.

Inner Beauty, along with other organizations, will host a Safe Summer event Saturday, June 13th, to give kids the opportunity to have safe weekend fun. Let Them Talk is also hosting a Safe Summer event on the evening of June 5th.

"Enjoy your summer, take care of eachother, and remember, the choices you make today can shape your tomorrow," Terry said.

IMPD reminds parents that knowing what your kids are doing, where they are, and who they're with can lower the risk of being in an unsafe situation.

WRTV and our parent company Circle City Broadcasting are working with community leaders to help curb youth violence through YATVAC.

We are using our platforms to provide one place where kids and their families can find information on food, housing, and other resources.