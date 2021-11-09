Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local news

Actions

Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction Director resigns

items.[0].videoTitle
Shonna Majors announced her resignation after holding the position for about three years.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:12:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — As the homicide rate nears a record in Indianapolis, the city is losing an employee who has focused on ways to reduce violence in the community.

Shonna Majors, the Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction Director, has announced her resignation.

Majors established Indy's first-ever community violence reduction team, helped introduce national best practices in the effort to cut down on crime, and put a focus on grassroots violence reduction and prevention efforts throughout the city.

Majors has held this role for about three years.

The Office of Public Health and Safety says it will assess the roles and responsibilities of the violence reduction team as they make plans for increased investments in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!