Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction Director resigns

INDIANAPOLIS — As the homicide rate nears a record in Indianapolis, the city is losing an employee who has focused on ways to reduce violence in the community.

Shonna Majors, the Indianapolis Community Violence Reduction Director, has announced her resignation.

Majors established Indy's first-ever community violence reduction team, helped introduce national best practices in the effort to cut down on crime, and put a focus on grassroots violence reduction and prevention efforts throughout the city.

Majors has held this role for about three years.

The Office of Public Health and Safety says it will assess the roles and responsibilities of the violence reduction team as they make plans for increased investments in 2022.