Indianapolis councilor seeks rejection of AES Indiana rate hike with Proposal No. 287

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers are paying more for electricity and utilities than they used to — and another rate hike could be on the horizon.

According to the Pike Township trustee’s office, from January to August in 2024 it helped pay more than $11,500 in utility bills. In 2025, the number has jumped to more than $53,000 worth of assistance.

“We do anticipate if this rate increase is approved that we as a legislative body for this township are going to have to decide and determine what that level of support looks like. Because we are the ones who are going to have to increase our funding for township emergency assistance,” Demetrice Hicks, a Pike Township board member, said.

Hicks spoke out at the most recent Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission hearing a few weeks ago. Now his message is being echoed by a Republican on the City-County Council.

“We actually have a chance to say something as a council I feel that it is appropriate to do so,” Michael Hart, the Indianapolis City-County councilor for District 20, said.

Councilor Hart plans to present Proposal No. 287 at Monday night’s meeting. It requests that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission protect ratepayers by withdrawing or rejecting AES Indiana’s pending rate increase petition. The general resolution would also allow the public to weigh in.

" It provides a public hearing so this proposal will go to committee on the 30th of September and give people the opportunity to come and speak to the council about their opinions on the rate hike as well,” Hart said.

Hart said he hopes the proposal will receive bipartisan support.

