Indianapolis Cultural Trail moves forward with groundbreaking for trail expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is moving forward.

On Thursday, city and community leaders attended the groundbreaking on the trail's expansion project.

Construction is set to begin within the coming weeks.

The two-mile expansion will enhance connection along the Indiana Avenue corridor, as well as South Street.

"Indianapolis has long distinguished itself as one of the most walkable downtowns in America,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Since 2013, a big reason has been the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick, and today we are expanding the reach of this beloved resource.”

Photo provided/Jonathon Christians WRTV

Officials say it will better connect the Cultural Districts and neighborhoods along its path.

"When the Cultural Trail is expanded and we are here celebrating a year and a half from now, it will be a much improved, a much more pedestrian-friendly, a much more beautiful place for people to walk, to bike, to stroll, to roll, to live, to work and to play," said Karen Haley, Executive Director of the Cultural Trail.

The expansion project will take about 20 months to complete.

“Adding two miles means so much more than linear feet," Haley said. “Expanding the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick means more shared experiences, a deeper understanding of our city’s cultural opportunities and significant neighborhoods and extended time outdoors with free access to public art and beautiful gardens. We’re grateful to our founders, our philanthropic partners, and community leaders for believing in the vision of expanding the Cultural Trail.”