Indianapolis EMS breaks ground on new headquarters building

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS celebrated the groundbreaking of a new headquarters Thursday, with leaders from the Health & Hospital Corporation (HHC) of Marion County and local officials in attendance.

The new facility, located near the Marion County Public Health Department lab along East 38th Street, will enhance IEMS's operational capabilities, including academic services, fleet management, logistics, and administration.

Indianapolis EMS

“This new headquarters shows not only how much we’ve grown, but also a recognition of how vital IEMS is to the totality of public safety in our city,” said Dan O’Donnell, M.D., chief of IEMS, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, who was also in attendance, acknowledged the support that the new space will provide to first responders.

“This new headquarters will give our first responders the space they need to continue to grow and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public safety here in Indianapolis,” he said.

The facility will allow IEMS to continue training new emergency medical technicians and paramedics, manage its fleet of more than 40 ambulances, and ensure readiness for various emergency scenarios.

This new headquarters is part of HHC's investment plan aimed at strengthening public health resources in the area. For more information about Indianapolis EMS, click here..