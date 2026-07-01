Indianapolis EMS director sees surge in calls during heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Over the past few days, the extreme heat caused a spike in heat-related calls to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The director, Dr. Mark Liao, has seen plenty of heat emergencies in his seven years with Indianapolis EMS. "We're seeing folks in homes without air conditioning, without power, that's contributing to this right now."

Over the past few days, the director noticed a sharp increase in heat-related calls, and he expects more as the heat advisory continues.

"In a single day, we only have one or two people with heat-related illness or injuries. So going up to 9 or 10 is just a forecast of what the next couple of days are going to look like."

Heat-related illnesses can range from mild to life-threatening. Liao says it's important to know the warning signs. "Right now, if someone is having heat stress. They may feel sick to their stomach. They may throw up or feel faint. That's a sign of heat exhaustion.

Getting out of the heat and staying cool is really important. If someone has a change in consciousness, so they are no longer awake, nonresponsive, or very confused. That's a sign of heat stroke. That's a 911 emergency where we have to get them to the hospital and cool them very quickly."

Several options to cool off are available across the city, including Indy Parks pools, splash pads, and local libraries. You can also dial 211 to find the nearest cooling center.

When temperatures climb, older adults, young children, people who live alone, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable. Liao encouraged people to "check on your neighbors and loved ones, particularly those dependent on having cool locations like air conditioning. We want to make sure that our friends, neighbors, and loved ones are being taken care of during this difficult time."