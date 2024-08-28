Indianapolis EMS sees increase in heat-related calls

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat has taken its toll on people around central Indiana.

Indianapolis emergency crews say there's been an uptick in heat-related emergencies. Indianapolis EMS says medics responded to 58% more heat-related calls on Tuesday than its daily average.

41 of those calls were for respiratory issues and nine others were heat-related runs.

"Don't underestimate the heat index," said Physician Director for IU Health Urgent Cares, Dr. Steven Mahon.

Mahon says IU Health is seeing more urgent care patients because of the heat.

"We are seeing a lot of people getting dehydrated," Mahon said. "They are going out and playing sports. They aren't drinking enough water and they are losing more water than they are taking in."

Mahon says most patients are younger and many are involved in sports.

"Baseball, volleyball, things like that," Mahon said. "They will be encouraged to drink fluids and if they don't, they'll get lightheaded."

But student athletes aren't the only patients Mahon is seeing. Parents are also being impacted by the heat.

Mahon urges everyone to watch out for fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. And if a persons stops sweating, take immediate action.

"They'll look very dry," Mahon said. "They'll have [a] very altered mental status. Those are indications you need to go to the ER."

Being around water, shade, and staying hydrated are three things health officials say are important if you are spending a lot of time in the heat.

Indianapolis Public Schools is also encouraging parents to dress their children in lightweight clothing. The school system says it is taking the steps necessary to keep students cool and keeping them inside as much as possible.