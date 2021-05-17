Indianapolis families facing possible evictions from public housing

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new rules that could leave some families in Indianapolis without a place to live.

Hundreds of Indy families are facing possible eviction from public housing.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency is sending out letters to 370 tenants. In order to get taxpayer-supported rent assistance, recipients must provide the agency with their utility bills for a year. Failing to do so would force families to pay full rent, which if people could pay full rent, they wouldn't be in public housing.

"My concern is that residents face undue stress because they will get a bill showing full rent is due when all we are seeking for them is 12 months of their utility bills... and in most cases what we're seeing from the people that have given us these utility bills is that their allowance is going to increase — I can't guarantee it — but that's been the trend," John Hall, IHA's executive director, said.

People receiving the letters have until July 1 to avoid being charged for rent or facing the threat of eviction.

