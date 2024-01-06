Indianapolis Fire Buffs volunteer group deactivated due to lack of members

INDIANAPOLIS — A volunteer group known for helping Indianapolis firefighters in the line of duty no longer has enough volunteers to operate.

The Indianapolis Fire Buffs are now inactive after more than 60 years of service. Their Rehab Support Units provided 'canteen service' to firefighters, which means providing water and snacks to them while they are engaged in a mission.

In a joint release with the Indianapolis Fire Department, IFD said the Fire Buffs informed them on Dec. 15 that they could no longer respond to incidents because of staffing issues. IFD officially marked the Rehab Support Units as "out of service" on Dec. 27.

The group is affiliated with the International Fire Buffs Associates, which represents more than 80 similar departments across North America. They said other chapters have experienced similar volunteer shortages.

"It has been a challenge for some of the buff clubs to staff their canteen units," Stuart Nathan of International Fire Buffs Associates said in an e-mail conversation with WRTV. "The members are all volunteers, and it has been difficult to recruit younger people, as we see across many volunteer activities."

The Indianapolis Fire Buffs was founded in 1962. While no inaugural members remain, two members have served with the Fire Buffs for more than 50 years.

Nathan said the Indianapolis chapter was well-respected on the national stage for their passion and service.

"We have had several annual conventions in Indianapolis and have always enjoyed our visits to Indianapolis," Nathan said. "I have been impressed with the close relationship between the Fire Buffs and the Indianapolis Fire Department."

IFD said the Fire Buffs' deactivation is not permanent, but is contingent on re-structring the program for the amount of volunteers it has left.