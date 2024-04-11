Watch Now
Indianapolis fire crews rescue 4 people, 2 dogs and 1 chicken from high water on city’s southwest side

Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 17:40:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis fire crews rescued four people, two dogs and a chicken after they got trapped by high water on the southwest side of the city.

The Indianapolis Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Kentucky Avenue, near Eagle Creek, shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for a water rescue.

Upon arrival, first responders located a homeless encampment that was flooded.

The crews worked together to rescue four people, two dogs and one chicken.

No animals, people or first responders were injured.

