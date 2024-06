INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department made an unusual rescue on Friday.

According to the department, a concerned citizen stopped by Station 35 to alert the crew about an owl that needed help.

IFD

The owl was stuck in the net of a soccer goal at the Saint Francis soccer fields located at 7700 S. Arlington Ave.

Ladder 35 jumped in to help.

IFD

The department said it took about 15 minutes to get the little guy free and on his way.

WATCH | WRTV Latest headlines