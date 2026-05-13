INDIANAPOLIS — A citywide safety push put new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in dozens of Indianapolis homes Tuesday, with crews set to go door-to-door again Wednesday morning.

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Indianapolis firefighters install over 130 smoke alarms in door-to-door safety push

Firefighters from all 44 Indianapolis Fire Department stations partnered with American Red Cross volunteers to check and install alarms, provide fire safety education, and share home safety tips across the IFD service district.

Crews visited more than 2,000 homes and installed 134 smoke alarms and 16 carbon monoxide alarms, officials said.

‘It makes me feel safe as a pet owner’

Indianapolis resident Tasha Miller said the effort helps people handle a task that often gets overlooked.

“People don’t often replace their smoke detectors,” Miller said. “Going door-to-door will be the best way to show initiative. It’s a good start to making the community safer.”

Miller, who has a cat named Pork Chop, said the program is a positive sign for pet owners.

“I think it’s amazing what they’re doing for the community, and it makes me feel safe as a pet owner,” she said.

Miller added that she hears fire trucks with sirens daily and often smells smoke in the city.

Free installs continue Wednesday

IFD and Red Cross crews will be back out from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

If your smoke alarm isn’t working or is older than 10 years, crews will install a new one for free, officials said. Carbon monoxide alarms are also available.

The Sound the Alarm campaign focuses on neighborhoods at higher risk for home fires. Red Cross says working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

To request a free alarm installation outside of canvassing events, residents can contact the Red Cross of Indiana or IFD’s community risk reduction office.