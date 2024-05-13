Indianapolis firefighters rescue dog from house fire on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a dog as they battled a fire at a residence on the north side of the city.

Crews with IFD responded to the 1600 block of McCollough Drive on reports of a fire at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Crews made an aggressive attack and got the blaze under control in 15 minutes.

According to IFD, a dog was rescued from the fire and given an oxygen mask. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.