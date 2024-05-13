Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis firefighters rescue dog from house fire on city’s north side

housefire3.jpg
IFD
housefire3.jpg
house fire2.jpg
house fire.jpg
Posted at 10:39 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 22:40:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a dog as they battled a fire at a residence on the north side of the city.

Crews with IFD responded to the 1600 block of McCollough Drive on reports of a fire at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday.

house fire.jpg

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Crews made an aggressive attack and got the blaze under control in 15 minutes.

house fire2.jpg

According to IFD, a dog was rescued from the fire and given an oxygen mask. No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.