Indianapolis getting federal help to reduce domestic violence with firearms

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is getting help from the Justice Department to reduce domestic violence.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has approved an initial set of 78 communities across 47 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, including Indianapolis, designated for focused federal efforts to reduce intimate partner gun violence under Section 1103 of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022.

The US Attorney's Office, IMPD, and ATF, through the LEATH Initiative, will partner together to reduce domestic violence with firearms. The plan prioritizes domestic violence offenders who violate federal firearms laws.

"It helps out because we know guns are flooding our streets at a high level," said Danyette Smith with Indy Champions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also partnered with the City of Indianapolis to assign Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute violent crimes in federal court, including armed domestic abusers.

"It can go to a federal level where things are totally different," said Smith.

In a release, U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana says:

As we approach Domestic Violence Awareness month in October, it is imperative that we continue to work hand in hand with our community and law enforcement partners to halt intimate partner violence. We know that violent, illegally armed abusers pose a profound danger to those closest to them, police, and the entire community. I am grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts. This designation will help further our commitment to saving lives by disarming domestic abusers and removing them from our communities.

“IMPD remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all relationships are free from violence, as every member of our community deserves to live in safety and without fear,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “We are grateful to the Department of Justice for recognizing our efforts with this important designation and are thankful for our partnerships with other state and federal agencies. Together, we are working to ensure that domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms are identified, prosecuted, and brought to justice."

Smith says she hopes it sends a message.

"Truly, I can’t wait until it's in effect and actually happens. Maybe that will send a message to those in the community that are causing harm, in Indianapolis, it is not a game here and that you will be prosecuted," she said.

