Indianapolis group celebrates Juneteenth with photo shoot on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indiana fathers gathered on Monument Circle Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day.

The "Classic Men" group was organized to keep the presence of Black men in the community.

"It brings down stereotypes of men, we can come together for a common good. We want to come together and talk and network and create some good memories out of it," Kenneth Parks with KP Photography said.

Men came out with their sons to take a photo at Monument Circle, including three generations of the Crain family.

"This is a good day. For the men to come out and show the fathers and support the fathers which oftentimes don't get enough credit in the whole process, but we're here and we're going to be here," Clarence Crain said.