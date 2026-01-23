Indianapolis hardware stores and city shelters are prepared for incoming extreme cold and snow

INDIANAPOLIS — Folks are starting to stock up on winter supplies as extreme cold temperatures and expected snow approach the Hoosier State.

Fusek's True Value Hardware in Downtown Indy is prepared for the rush after a slow January. The store on New York Street has plenty of salt, shovels and other winter necessities customers will need when snow hits.

Shopper Ash Blunt was among those getting ready for the weather on Thursday

"A whole bunch of salt… and a snow shovel so my neighbors don't hate me anymore," Blunt said.

Steve Fusek, co-owner of Fusek's True Value Hardware, said customers often wait until the last minute to prepare.

"It seems like people don't buy an umbrella until it rains. They don't buy a shovel until it snows, and at some point we're going to run out, but we've got a really good supply," Fusek said.

The City of Indianapolis has activated its winter contingency plans, providing an overnight men's shelter at West Morris Church for those experiencing homelessness until 8 a.m. Friday morning. However, Andrew Merkley, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, expects hours to extend into the weekend.

"The temperature threshold is 25 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a significant change from previous winters. Historically, we would've only opened if it was negative 15 wind chill," Merkley said.

The new threshold is part of a pilot program modeled after Kansas City's winter plans, allowing Indianapolis to serve more people experiencing homelessness.

"We've helped over 600 individuals both at our overnight warming center, the AIC, and at the family shelter that's open 24/7," Merkley said.

A family and single women's shelter is also open at 2406 North Tibbs Avenue on the West side. A men's shelter is available at the Assessment and Intervention Center on Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.

For some, this winter weather in central Indiana is a new experience. Robin Green is from London.

"So this is my first winter here. It's colder than I thought it would be. It's about, I think about in our language it's about -15°C," Green said.

Green has had to adjust his wardrobe for the cold, purchasing a new winter coat to stay warm.

At Fusek's hardware store, staff aren't expecting a major rush until snow starts falling, but they're prepared for when it does.

"We'll roll out extra racks for other shovels, and so people aren't trampling each other. It's always fun, actually, because you're helping people, right?… you're solving the problems, and it's nice to be thought of as the solution for what all these folks are doing," Fusek said.