Indianapolis hosting neighborhood cleanups in problem areas across the city

INDIANAPOLIS — Illegal dumping remains a significant issue in Indianapolis, particularly in areas like the city's alleys. In response, the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services is organizing clean-up days throughout the city, focusing on problem zones like those found on the northeast side.

It's dirty, smelly work, but volunteers are happy to tackle trash in parts of the city. A city they all love.

"It’s inspiring, it’s motivating giving back to the community. I love Indianapolis, and anything we can do to make it beautiful just makes you happy when you drive down the streets, and all cleaned up,” volunteer Lori Waugh said.

The targeted streets and alleyways for these clean-ups are chosen intentionally. Dawn Olson from the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services explained how the process works.

"The number of calls from the Mayor's Action Center that we get about illegal dumping, the number of calls about trash we create, like a heat map of those sorts of things, Olson said. "Where it is densest or darkest on the map, we try to pick areas close to there and basically focus on the worst of the worst."

The city collaborates with Keeping Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) for these clean-up efforts. Founded in the 1970s, KIB has made a significant impact over the past year, collecting 188 tons of litter. Their Adopt-a-Block program also helps maintain 315 miles of city blocks. Currently, there are 1400 Adopt-a-Block captains across Indianapolis.

“It’s really cool and amazing to see when people pick up litter in an area, " Marissa Meadows-McDonnell, Volunteer Coordinator with Keeping Indianapolis Beautiful, said. "Even if it’s not where they live or where they are from, they drive by and they know what the city streets look like in that area. They have met neighbors, they’ve met friends there at the clean-up, and you feel more connected to the city as a whole."

These clean-up days foster community spirit and enhance the quality of life in neighborhoods that need a little extra care. Residents are encouraged to report trash problems by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 during business hours or by making a report on the city's website.