Indianapolis hosts National FFA Convention in-person this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of young people who could make up the next generation of farmers are in Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention.

It's one of the city's biggest conventions each year, and this year it's once again an in-person event.

On Tuesday, the City of Indianapolis rolled out the welcome mat for the group's annual meeting.

The convention was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. But this year, more than 50,000 young people from across the country are expected to attend, and they won't just be going to meetings and concerts.

The FFA Convention and Expo will be Wednesday through Saturday, with events at the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Indiana State Fairgrounds.