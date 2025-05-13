Indianapolis Housing Agency reveals 12-month action plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) released its new 12-month action plan to revitalize its properties on Monday.

The agency is currently under the watch of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Yvonda Bean, the new CEO, was brought in three months ago to help get the agency running in good standing. After 12 weeks, she's releasing a new plan.

IHA is calling the 12-month action plan "A New Day & Better IHA."

The plan focuses on 5 areas that desperately need improvement:



Operations

Finances

People

Priorities

Safety and security

Bean wants to restore IHA's reputation, mend broken relationships and hold itself accountable.

"We don't want to lose sight of why we're here, and why we are here is to serve the families," Bean said.

The plan also includes operations upgrades for IHA, highlighting recently purchased computers and software.

After two years, the IHA phone lines are working again. The agency received 10,000 calls in the first week.

"Operable phone systems that allow people access to us outside of having to physically come to the office was extremely important, and it has been a tremendous relief to our residents," Bean said.

Other changes include saying open past 5 p.m., developing evacuation plans, a new website, better spending management, a study into compensation, a fee account and more.

Bean wants to train employees, rebrand IHA with new logos and better utilize the housing choice voucher program.

"At least we have a plan, because without a plan, you're planning to fail," said Paula Lasley.

Paula Lasley spoke on behalf of several Lugar Tower residents.

"It doesn't matter if you're young or you're old. If you're in any of these properties, don't expect us to live in any conditions that you wouldn't want to live in," said Lasley.

Maintenance requests have been a concern for years.

"The elevators have been a serious problem because we have people that are on the 15th floor that are in wheelchairs. The firefighters have had to carry people down the stairs, and that is absolutely unreasonable and that's not fair to them. But we need to get that handled immediately," said Lasley.

"Truly taking a look at our inventory to determine exactly what the needs are and then devising a strategy to address many of those needs. The elevators have been an issue again when you're talking about old or aged inventory, aged buildings, you're going to have those kinds of things happen," said Bean.

"But, we have been extremely responsive as a matter of fact, we have new elevators being installed at a couple of our properties and so that will occur over the next several months, and we're really excited about being able to do that through our capital fund program which is specific to public housing," she added.

The CEO said seven multi-family properties are also for sale. Investors have until June 30 to express interest.

IHA said current residents will not be impacted, but it will allow for better management.

"We're going to get where we need to be, it's just going to take a little bit of time to do it," she said.

The timeline of the 12-month plan is broken up into quarters.

Bean told WRTV how budget cuts could affect funding and future projects.

"One of the challenges we anticipate will certainly have to do with funding. We are definitely in uncertain times and in recent stories you've seen where the proposed budget is likely going to cut many of the programs that we administer so that of course is going to impact our ability to be able to serve families or serve the number of families that we serve currently and so we're we're talking through and trying to ensure that we don't have families that are left behind through some of the some of these cuts that we're anticipating," said Bean.