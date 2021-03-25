Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Indianapolis International Airport adds three new nonstop flights

items.[0].videoTitle
<p>Less than a week after a passenger was dragged off a flight, United Airlines is making a change to its boarding procedures.</p><p>According to a statement, the airline will make sure it knows where crew members are sitting&nbsp;<a href="http://www.businessinsider.com/united-airlines-policy-change-prevent-david-dao-2017-4" target="_blank">at least an hour</a>&nbsp;before the flight leaves.&nbsp;</p><p>United is hoping to avoid a situation like the one on April 9, when David Dao was told he needed to leave a flight to make room for crew members. He refused, and aviation officers removed him by force.</p><p><b>SEE MORE: <a href="http://www.newsy.com/stories/united-airlines-passenger-dr-david-dao-will-probably-sue/">Passenger Dragged Off United Airlines Flight Will 'Probably' Sue</a></b></p><p>Thing is, United&#39;s new rule change is somewhat redundant. The company&#39;s contract of carriage &mdash; basically its rules and regulations &mdash; already has a provision meant to prevent similar scenarios.</p><p><a href="https://www.united.com/web/en-US/content/contract-of-carriage.aspx#sec25" target="_blank">United&#39;s policy on overbooked flights</a>&nbsp;says certain unlucky passengers will be denied boarding if not enough people volunteer to take later flights. United said it was this policy that employees were following when Dao was removed, despite the fact that he was already on the plane.</p><p>That policy doesn&#39;t specifically mention making room for crew members, though. That may be what this new rule is trying to clear up. The airline also says it will no longer ask law enforcement to remove passengers from a flight unless there&#39;s a safety issue.</p><hr><b>Trending stories at <a href="http://www.newsy.com">Newsy.com</a></b><ul class="inline-related-links"><li><a href="http://www.newsy.com/stories/arkansas-judge-delays-plan-to-execute-7-inmates-in-11-days/">Arkansas&#039; Plan To Execute 7 Inmates In 11 Days Has Been Halted</a></li><li><a href="http://www.newsy.com/stories/hunger-strike-mostly-over-at-ice-detention-center/">Over 700 Immigration Detainees Went On A Hunger Strike</a></li><li><a href="http://www.newsy.com/stories/former-nfl-star-aaron-hernandez-acquitted-of-double-homicide/">Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Acquitted Of Double Murder</a></li></ul>
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 10:40:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is getting three new nonstop flights to the east coast come May.

United Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Indianapolis to two South Carolina cities, Hilton Head Island and Charleston. United is also offering nonstop flights to Portland, Maine from Indy.

“This is the first time IND has had nonstop flights to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine,” the Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez stated. “Our airline partners are watching traveler trends and interests, and offering destinations that fit that demand. Each of the new flights announced in the past six months have created more getaway opportunities for the leisure traveler.”

All three of the new routes from United will be operated on the new CRJ-550, a 50-seat regional aircraft that offers first-class seats and amenities.

According to Ankit Gupta, the vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United, the airline will have the most flights to Portland of any carrier.

United currently offers nonstop flights from Indy to Denver, Newark, Washington-Dulles, Houston-Intercontinental, Chicago-O’Hare, and Ft. Myers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!