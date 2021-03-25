Indianapolis International Airport adds three new nonstop flights

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is getting three new nonstop flights to the east coast come May.

United Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Indianapolis to two South Carolina cities, Hilton Head Island and Charleston. United is also offering nonstop flights to Portland, Maine from Indy.

“This is the first time IND has had nonstop flights to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine,” the Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez stated. “Our airline partners are watching traveler trends and interests, and offering destinations that fit that demand. Each of the new flights announced in the past six months have created more getaway opportunities for the leisure traveler.”

All three of the new routes from United will be operated on the new CRJ-550, a 50-seat regional aircraft that offers first-class seats and amenities.

According to Ankit Gupta, the vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United, the airline will have the most flights to Portland of any carrier.

United currently offers nonstop flights from Indy to Denver, Newark, Washington-Dulles, Houston-Intercontinental, Chicago-O’Hare, and Ft. Myers.