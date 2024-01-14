Watch Now
Indianapolis International Airport decorates in preparation for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

WRTV
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 21:42:31-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers can find basketball themed decorations all over the Indianapolis International Airport as the city gets ready to hose the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Thousands of basketball fans are expected to travel to Indianapolis for the All-Star Weekend, and the airport is ready to welcome them with all things NBA.

In the main lobby of the airport is now a life-size NBA court with custom basketballs painted by local artists. Officials say the court is just for decoration; guests will not be able to play basketball on the court.

