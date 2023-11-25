Indianapolis International Airport kicks off the holiday season with ‘Holly Jolly Jetway’ event

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is officially underway at the Indianapolis International Airport as Santa made his first appearance of the year.

The airport hosted its annual Holly Jolly Jetway free event Saturday afternoon.

During the event, families could get their photos taken with Santa, make ornaments, get their face painted, write letters to Santa and much more.

“This is one of my favorite events we get to put on during the year,” Callie McCune, Coordinator of Community Events and Public Affairs for Indianapolis International Airport, said. “Santa comes in on a firetruck, so everyone is gathered at the windows watching the jetway with anticipation. A cheer goes up when he makes it.”

Meia Pierce has been bringing her sister and daughter to the event for the last six years.

“We love seeing Santa come in and we love to meet people and see other families enjoying it,” Pierce said.

Pierce is originally from Chicago, and she says she appreciates everything the Indianapolis International Airport does for not only her family, but everyone during the holiday season.

“It brings so much joy. I don’t care how old you are, seeing the smiles of kids just makes you so happy,” Pierce said.