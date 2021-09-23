Indianapolis International Airport receiving $56 million grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The nation's largest allotment of Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program funding is coming to the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

The more than $56 million grant will be used for airfield improvements, including initial construction to strengthen and enhance capacity on a runway and initial construction for a taxiway.

“It sounds more technical than sexy, but this project will invest significantly in improving the airfield as a public asset and is anticipated to create more than 2,700 construction jobs,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez in a news release.

The money is also the largest single grant in the airport's history.

IND is also getting money to purchase two 25-foot electric shuttle buses and charging stations to enhance its existing fleet to 12 electric shuttle buses.

The IAA also received two grants, one each for the Eagle Creek Airport (EYE) and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport (UMP) totaling nearly $300,000. In total, the IAA received more than $71 million in FAA grants this year.

