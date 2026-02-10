Indianapolis International Airport sets passenger record with 10.6M travelers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport set a new passenger record in 2025, with fresh travel numbers released showing 10.6 million travelers passed through the airport last year.

The record-breaking total represents approximately 100,000 more passengers than what was reported in 2024, marking another year of continued growth for the airport.

October emerged as the busiest month of the year for the airport in 2025, becoming the first time in the airport's history that it recorded a million-passenger month. Airport officials cite fall break travel as the primary reason behind the heavy traffic during October.

The milestone reflects the airport's continued recovery and growth following the pandemic, as travel demand has not only returned to pre-2020 levels but has now exceeded previous records. The steady increase in passenger volume demonstrates Indianapolis's growing role as a travel hub in the Midwest.

Indianapolis International Airport has consistently ranked among the top airports in North America for customer satisfaction and continues to expand its offerings to accommodate the growing number of travelers choosing to fly through the city.