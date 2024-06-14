Watch Now
Indianapolis Italian Street Festival kicks off

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Italian Street Festival is kicking off this weekend, which means Summer is almost official.

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church Italian Street fest takes place Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.

From pasta to pizza to cannoli's or wine, visitors will get a taste of Italian favorites throughout the weekend. The event features live music and a traditional Italian Marian procession.

Free parking is available in the Eli Lilly & Co surface parking lot accessible from East Street on Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

For more information, visit the festival website.

