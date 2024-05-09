Indianapolis landscaping company working to better the lives of those who’ve faced adversity

LAWRENCE — As we head into the summer, one local landscaping company is working to make sure those who’ve faced adversity stay on the right path.

“Just having the mindset that it’s going to be a process,” Montez Williams said.

Williams will tell you he knows a thing or two about facing adversity.

“I started it in 2017 because when I got out of prison, I couldn’t get employed,” Williams told WRTV on Thursday.

Which is why the moment he got out; he knew he had to make to a change in his life. Williams decided to start the A.C.E Project.

“With what I know now, it’s only right for me to be able to show them because I wish somebody would have shown me a different way on how to get money,” Williams said.

He says he uses his business as chance to give back to those who were once in his shoes. He works to make sure kids and those who have faced adversity stay on the right path.

Showing like any project, once you start something, you finish it.

“They see as we do,” Williams concluded.

Williams says the A.C.E Project is one of the 10 finalists for the Central PitchFeast.

