Indianapolis leaders provide public safety update ahead of Fourth Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Nearly 25,000 Central Indiana residents are expected to attend Fourth Fest, the city’s July Fourth celebration, in downtown Indianapolis, featuring live music, food and a fireworks show.

City public safety officials say that while they’re excited about the festival, their top priority is making sure everyone celebrates safely.

Any emergency updates will be shared on Fourth Fest’s main stage and displayed on event screens, while the Indianapolis Metro Police Department says its officers will be patrolling the festival area and all through downtown on Saturday.

“They’ll be intentionally patrolling key locations, assisting with traffic flow, and ensuring that both visitors and residents feel safe and supported,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Matthew Thomas.

Thomas says parents have the responsibility of knowing where their kids are at all times, and that everyone attending should be respectful. He also stresses that public safety is a shared responsibility.

“Anyone coming downtown must behave responsibly,” Thomas said. “Reckless or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. If juveniles are found in violation of curfew or involved in disruptive behavior, officers may take appropriate enforcement action. We are all working to keep this city safe.”

Other things to keep in mind: you can not bring your own fireworks or drones to Fourth Fest. As temperatures are expected to be hot, free water will be available at stations throughout the event.

Fourth Fest takes place Saturday at the American Legion Mall. The street party starts at 6 p.m., while the fireworks show starts just after 10 p.m.