Indianapolis man arrested for driving and wrecking a semi while under the influence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after driving and wrecking a semi while under the influence.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and other first responders were dispatched to mile marker 32 westbound on Interstate 70 due to an accident involving two semis at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Benjamin Polk, 32, of Indianapolis, was driving a 2021 Freightliner westbound on I-70 in the passing lane.

According to ISP, Polk was attempting to pass a 2015 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer that was driven by Jean Cadet, 37, of Pennsylvania, when he ran into the rear of Cadet’s semi, sideswiping it.

Polk over-corrected, causing his semi to tip over onto the driver’s side. Cadet immediately hit his breaks.

ISP says Polk’s overturned semi continued sliding westbound, eventually coming to a stop in front of Cadet’s stopped semi.

After stopping, police say Polk immediately climbed out of the passenger side window and tried to flee the scene. Officers in the area apprehended him until state troopers could arrive.

ISP Master Trooper Bill Bradbury spoke to Polk and says he immediately noticed signs of intoxication. Polk refused to undergo a sobriety test.

Polk was transported to Putnam County Hospital due to complaints of pain. Once cleared medically, he was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. No other injuries were reported.

I-70 westbound near mile marker 32 was reduced to one lane for cleanup for three hours.

Polk was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.