Indianapolis man dies in early morning crash on US 421 in Decatur County

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police says a 2010 Pontiac, driven by Joseph L. Arthur, 47, of Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on US 421 near County Road 700 East.

For an unknown reason, Arthur lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the center line into the path of a 2014 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer, being driven by Michael S. Olsen, 55, of Michigan.

ISP says the vehicles collided nearly head-on in the northbound lane of US 421.

Arthur was killed as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olsen’s vehicle caught on fire immediately following the crash. He was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.

US 421 was closed in both directions for five hours for investigation and cleanup.

