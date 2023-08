MOORSEVILLE — An Indianapolis man is dead after a fatal crash in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a two vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Centenary Road in Mooresville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police confirmed there was one fatality. The deceased was identified as Anthony Chandler of Indianapolis.

Details on what happened in the crash were not provided.

This is a developing story.