Indianapolis man found shot dead after vehicle crashes into tree

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found with fatal gunshot wounds after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Friday morning on the city's near east side, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of N Tuxedo Street at approximately 12:43 a.m. following reports of a personal injury accident.

When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle that had collided with a tree. Indianapolis Fire Department personnel were already on scene providing aid to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

During their initial assessment, IFD discovered the driver had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and immediately notified IMPD. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).