Indianapolis man sentenced to 38 years for taking hostage, shooting at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A 65-year-old man convicted of holding a woman hostage and shooting at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers has been sentenced to 38 years in prison, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday in a news release.

Grant Brown, of Indianapolis, was sentenced for crimes stemming from a September 2024 crime in which he confined a woman against her will and opened fire on responding officers.

In June, a Marion County jury convicted Brown of attempted murder; criminal confinement; two counts of criminal confinement; and domestic battery.

An investigator with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in court documents that officers were called to a report of a woman being held hostage about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11, 2024, to the 7800 block of River Road. That's at the Somerset apartments south of East 79th Street.

One officer saw through a window that Brown had a black 9mm handgun in his hand, and after attempting to gain entry for a time, a sergeant forced entry to the apartment due to the circumstances.

Brown fired at least five shots, and the two police officers returned fire, striking Brown in the arm and abdomen.

The woman was not injured.

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