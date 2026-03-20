INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Marriott East unveiled a $25 million interior renovation Thursday, an investment local leaders hope will bring major events and economic growth to the city's east side.

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Indianapolis Marriott East unveils $25 million interior renovation

WRTV got a tour of the newly renovated hotel with General Manager Timothy Wagner, who reflected on the property's more than 50-year history in the city.

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"In the Marriott system, we're Marriott number 13 in the entire Marriott portfolio. So there's a long history there, and as Indianapolis has grown, so have we," Wagner said.

The revitalization includes upgrades to rooms, meeting and dining spaces, a new pool, and a fitness center. The hotel also provides a low barrier to accessing good jobs that offer upward mobility.

"It's good to be a pillar of the community like that. All of our employees are from the area, so we're taking care of our own backyard through employment," Wagner said.

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Aside from the downtown convention center, Wagner says the Marriott East has the second-largest convention space in Indianapolis. The hotel already hosts around 250 events a year, ranging from high school banquets and family reunions to major business conventions.

"You name it, we can do it on the east side," Wagner said.

With the new upgrades, their goal is to break further into the wedding market.

Local leaders believe the multi-million-dollar investment will have a positive impact on the surrounding community.

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"It's important because we have to continue to invest in our communities, and this investment will have a ripple effect that will impact businesses and families, parks and roads all across this part of town," Keith Graves said.

Down the street on East 21st Street, Cowherd’s Meat Market opened in August to help address a local food desert.

"People around here needed some help, so we kind of stepped in to try to help," Eric Wood said.

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Customer Tracy Thurman appreciates the new local option.

"They cater to having turkey tips, turkey chops, beef bacon, so I'm like, you know, why not come in here and patronize a small business? It’s helping this side of town," Thurman said.

Wood was invited as a local business leader to get a first look at the hotel’s transformation.

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"I've stayed there before, so the improvements are great. It looks beautiful," Wood said.

Wood hopes the upgrades bring even more conventions and visitors to his east side community.

"It's a convention area, so it's going to bring businesses, and it just helped bring money flow into this community, helps improve the community, which is needed," Wood said.

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