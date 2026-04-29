Indianapolis mayor considers seeking another term

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he’s considering a run for re-election.

WRTV spoke with Hogsett on Wednesday and asked him about his plans during an economic development announcement held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hogsett said with the massive investment and development happening in Indianapolis, there’s unfinished business.

“Any mayor who has put enough time into the development of our downtown would like to see it completed. So it’s one thing to shovel in a new development. It’s another thing to open the doors and welcome people in and see them enjoy it,” Hogsett said.

“So that tugs at my heartstrings. But ultimately, I’ll make a decision that’s based on whatever legacy I’d like to leave our city and how far along we are in promoting that legacy.”

Hogsett, a Democrat, told WRTV that he expects to announce his decision towards the end of this year.

“I’m halfway through my third term, so I would let that speak for itself. Somebody in Indianapolis likes me because I’ve won three mayoral elections,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett took office as mayor in 2016, following tenures as Indiana’s Secretary of State and United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. If he chooses to run again, he’ll face primary challenges from Indianapolis City-County Councilmember Vop Osili, State Sen. Andrea Hunley, and Indianapolis Department of Public Works administrator David Bride.

Governor Mike Braun, joined Hogsett at Wednesday’s announcement, said he can tell Hogsett enjoys the job, but ultimately it’s “up to the mayor” if he would like to run for re-election.

“I’m involved in a lot of what happens in Indianapolis,” Braun added. “And at least from the time I’ve been here since coming back from DC, it’s a place that’s obviously on the move.”

__