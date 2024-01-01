Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett sworn in for third term

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett was sworn in for his third term as the mayor of Indianapolis.

The swearing-in ceremony was hosted by the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee.

Mayor Hogsett used the opportunity to talk about the focus of his next term: the youth of Indianapolis.

​"We have seen far too many of our city's youth end up behind, or tragically in front of a gun. Our gun laws must change if we are truly committed to the potential, the opportunity and the promise of our city's young people," Hogsett said.

His statement comes after a violent year for Indianapolis youth, when 21 people under the age of 18 were killed by gun violence.

Along with that, Hogsett said he will focus on the quality of student education.

Today marks the third time I have taken the oath of office as Mayor of the City of Indianapolis. And today I commit my administration to this vision, and I commit my third term to this risk: to secure our children’s future, we must guarantee the quality of their education. pic.twitter.com/YClUDzL92y — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) January 1, 2024

25 members of the Indianapolis City-county council were also sworn in today by Federal Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

The council will meet for the first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 8.