Indianapolis Mayor praises state lawmakers for passing House Bill 1461

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the passage of House Bill 1461 on Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is thanking lawmakers for addressing 'the longstanding issue of local road funding.'

HB 1461makes several changes to road and transportation provisions. It aims to enhance transportation infrastructure management, provide financial incentives and modify funding dynamics for local units and counties.

"I have long advocated for a more economic re-allocation of the transportation taxes already paid by Hoosiers," Mayor Hogsett said in a statement. "I believe cities and counties with more lane miles should receive more funding because lane miles are tied to the traffic in a community. This bill moves closer to that idea, and, combined with SB 283 from 2023, is the most significant new investment from the State of Indiana into Indianapolis road infrastructure in decades."

Mayor Hogsett said if Governor Mike Braun signs this bill into law, Indianapolis will have the opportunity to access up to $50 million in additional funding starting in 2027.

"HB 1461 also requires the City to provide new funds to match that dollar amount. Between now and June 2027, the City’s Office of Finance and Management along with Indy DPW will explore ways in which the City can identify these additional new funds within the City’s budgeting cycles," said Mayor Hogsett in a statement.

The bill awaits Governor Mike Braun's signature.