Indianapolis mother says daughter was left behind during school trip to apple orchard

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is speaking out after she says her daughter was left at a Hancock County Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Patch.

“I just couldn’t believe what was going on, I just went into a panic mode,” Dearra Allen told WRTV.

Allen says her daughter was on a field trip last week to Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield.

She says she received a call from Christel House West Academy saying her 6-year-old daughter had been accidentally left at the orchard.

“I told her that there was no way that you did a head count because if you did, you would have counted my daughter,” Allen said.

Allen tells WRTV it was two and a half hours before she was reunited with her daughter.

“Just do a full background and research on the school before you send your children to them,” Allen said.

Allen says she has since pulled her daughter out of the school.

In a statement to WRTV, school officials say: