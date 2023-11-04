Watch Now
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum closing until 2025 for major renovation

Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 04, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — You have just one more day to visit the Indianapolis motor Speedway Museum before it closes for a major renovation.

The museum's final operating day is set for Sunday, Nov.5.

The $89 million renovation is set to take 18 months, meaning the museum won't re-open until April 2025.

When it reopens, the museum will feature:

  • Seven permanent and three rotating galleries.
  • The opportunity to get up close to some of the world’s most unique and valuable racing artifacts on a behind-the-scenes tour.
  • The sensation of being in an IndyCar in a racing simulator.
  • Learning to use the tools and equipment of the racing trade competing in a “pit stop competition."

The full museum will be open tomorrow from 9 a-m to 5 p-m.
They'll still offer track tours, throughout the renovation and don't worry, the Indianapolis 500 isn't going anywhere.

You can find tickets for 2024 track events here.

