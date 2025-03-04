Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum tickets on sale; New exhibits await

INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for racing fans: General admission tickets for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum are now on sale after an 18 month renovation.

The Museum has undergone a significant transformation, having closed in November 2023 for an extensive $89 million renovation.

WATCH | A look inside the newly renovated IMS museum

As the Museum prepares to welcome guests on April 2, visitors can look forward to immersive, educational, and interactive new exhibits that bring the thrill of the Indianapolis 500 and the iconic speedway to life.

To enhance the experience for all guests, the Museum has implemented a timed ticket entry system. Visitors are encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled entry time to ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit.

Tickets can be purchased at imsmuseum.org.