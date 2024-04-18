Indianapolis Motor Speedway sued by Snake Pit guest over thrown glass bottle

SPEEDWAY — A guest who attended the Snake Pit at the Indy 500 last year is suing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after they were allegedly injured by a glass bottle during the event.

Plaintiff Taylor A. Brown filed a lawsuit against Indianapolis Motor Speedway LLC on Monday, alleging they suffered permanent damages during 2023’s Snake Pit event.

According to the lawsuit, Brown suffered severe injuries after they were hit in the head with a glass bottle that was thrown by an “unknown patron” during the concert event on May 28, 2023.

The lawsuit claims IMS failed to provide “ordinary care” due to the IMS prohibiting glass bottles and containers. It says security guards employed by IMS are not properly trained to prevent guests from bringing in prohibited items.

According to the lawsuit, Brown suffered pain, scarring, disfigurement and mental anguish due to the incident.

WRTV reached out to IMS for comment regarding the lawsuit. They said the following: