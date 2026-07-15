Indianapolis neighbors suggest improvements during Crown Hill listening session

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Residents of the Crown Hill neighborhood of Indianapolis participated in a "listening session" Tuesday evening to offer their ideas on how to invigorate their community. The session was held at 3266 North Meridian Street and sponsored by Crossroads AME Church.

The church owns a building at 3201 N. Capitol Avenue that has been unused for years. Pastor Jerry Davis said he hoped the meeting would bring forth ideas as to how the building could be used to benefit the community.

Pastor Davis said the purpose of the meeting was "learning from the residents what their vision is for the corner of 32nd and Capitol and having that expressed and shared through the lens of what their needs and desires are for the community."

Event organizers described Crown Hill as a "low food access area" and a "pharmacy desert." These notions were echoed by meeting attendees, who suggested adding a grocery store to the neighborhood.

"Crown Hill needs food," one person said. "It's a food desert. We need grocery stores."

One man said it takes him about 20 minutes to get to the closest grocery store.

"I would love to be able to walk to the grocery store or just drive a couple of minutes," he said.

Other suggestions for possible additions included a financial institution, a gym, a school, or a community gathering place.

While it's unclear yet which ideas will come to fruition, Pastor Davis noted the significant event turnout, telling the crowd, "You all responded to the call, so I want you to just give yourselves a hand for having the interest."

The second listening session will be held on Thursday, July 30th.