Indianapolis non-profit provides 2 Hoosier veterans with new service dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Veterans are being thanked for their service by receiving some comforting companions.

On Saturday, two deserving Hoosier veterans were surprised with new support dogs at the Strikes for Heroes bowling fundraiser held on the south side of Indianapolis.

Gabe Fleck served in the Navy from 2009 until 2014. He was medically cleared after shattering his right leg and breaking his back.

“I was stationed in Washington and suffered a fall down 25 or 30 feet of ladder well. Somehow by the grace of God I’m still here,” Fleck said.

Ryan Powers enlisted in the Marines. He chose not to renew his contract due to several injuries, including PTSD. He was also injured in a road rage shooting.

Fleck and Powers were given their new furry friends, who were trained by local non-profit Whalen’s Heroes.

“There’s nothing that can heal my physical pain but to have a service dog to ease my anxieties, struggles and PTSD, I am excited to see what can happen and what this dog can provide for me and my family,” Fleck said.

“I can now feel more comfortable in public places. I can more places and do more things, like going to big events or places with my kids,” Powers said.

Fleck says he encourages more veterans to speak about their struggles and look for community resources.

“There are veterans who are struggling but there are organizations and services who can help. Just see how they can help you,” Fleck said.

Whalen’s Heroes is looking for more veteran and first responder applicants to receive dogs in 2024. For more information, click here.