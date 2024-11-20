Indianapolis organization gives food to families ahead of the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations across central Indiana are making sure that Hoosiers have everything they need to make their holiday meals special.

Charity Cares Inc. and The Bridge Indy held a holiday food distribution on Tuesday night.

WRTV

The west side church gave out turkeys, hams, sides, and seasonings.

“Holiday time is about love, right? It’s about family, it’s about togetherness,” Pastor Jeffery Thomas II said. “And sometimes what's not on the table will keep us from showing up to the table. What we've done this year was give you everything you need for the table. All you gotta do is show up.”

The event had enough for around 300 families and is one of many distributions over the next few weeks.

WRTV

“We're grateful to be able to distribute food for the families in the neighborhood that we serve,” Thomas said.

The distribution was done in partnership with the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

There will be four more food distributions throughout Nov.

November 22

Where: Christ Our King Church, located 6601 N. Grandview Dr., Door 6

When: 3-5 p.m.

November 25

Where: Stanley Strader Park Family Center, located 2850 Bethel Ave.

When: 4-6 p.m.

November 25

Where: Lawrence IMPD, located 5301 N. Franklin Rd.

When: 3-5 p.m.

November 27

Where: Breeding Tabernacle CME Church, located at 3670 N. Leland Ave.

When: 12-3 p.m.