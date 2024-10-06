Indianapolis organization works to help those who were once incarcerated

INDIANAPOLIS — To promote positivity and give back to the community, one local organization is doing its part to help those in need.

“We can’t afford a lot of this stuff so it’s very helpful to us,” Tonya Harris told WRTV.

On Saturday, Jesus Inside Prison Ministry and the Jesus House held a free giveaway on Indy’s near southeast side.

Clothes, food and toys were available for anyone who needed them, free of charge.

“It’s a blessing,” Harris said.

Jesus Inside Prison Ministry and Jesus House is a re-entry program for ex-felons.

“We provide them another place to go, which gives them a better start than if they just got right back out and go to where they came from,” Pastor William Bumphus, Jesus House and the Jesus Inside Prison Ministry founder, said.

The organization has been around since the 1980’s and works to help those who were once in prison rebuild their lives.

“The recommended stay is one to two years because when they get out, they have a year or two of parole or probation to do. So, our goal is to help them complete it successfully,” Bumphus said.

The organization is guided by their faith and on Saturday, it was providing a sense of hope in a time when it’s needed the most.

“Stay out of trouble, lay the guns down and help the people in the community,” Harris said.

The organization says it can house roughly 50 men at a time. It tries to hold free giveaways twice a month.

