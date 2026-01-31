Indianapolis organizations desperately need winter coats and essentials as donations run dangerously low

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures staying below freezing, it is dangerous for those who don't have warm clothes or a place to stay.

Local organizations are packed, their supplies are running low and they need winter coats to continue serving the community.

When it's bitterly cold outside, Wheeler Mission is a lifeline for Indianapolis residents experiencing homelessness.

"It's life-threatening. We've seen an influx of men, women, and children. Every night we're at or near capacity," Brian Crispin said.

On Friday, WRTV visited the men's shelter on Market Street. Cleaning crews were washing sheets, preparing for Friday night when leaders expect around 300 men in need of a warm place to stay.

"Below-zero temperatures is not something to mess around with, so we are encouraging everyone to come in. We'll find space," Crispin said.

When those seeking shelter leave during the day, they need coats, hats and even boots. Right now, demand is high.

"We would love to have a donation of coats, snow, boots, jeans, all sizes are great, but what we run out of quickly are the larger sizes," Crispin said.

At Damien Center on East Washington Street, Corey Crosswright took advantage of their hot meal offering.

"It means a lot, it really does. It helps out in the weather like this," Crosswright said.

Damien Center serves hot meals Monday-Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Right now, they need winter coats as well. Their clothing racks were full just weeks ago.

"A lot of people have been coming in for coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags. We give a lot of hot hands; we go through every day. We've probably given out over 100 coats already," Jaime Reynolds said.

Reynolds is the Damien Center VP of Essential Services.

"I think right now it's a great time to help out our neighbors. It is so cold outside. We can always use any warming supplies, but coats, especially our big demand right now," Reynolds said.

The Salvation Army is also feeling the strain of increased demand during the cold snap. They have distributed more than 8,000 coats to the community since the beginning of November, thanks to more than 5,000 coats donated by the community in the fall before the cold weather arrived.

"We have very few hats, gloves and scarves available. Maybe single digits left," Dan Haughn, Salvation Army spokesman, said.

The Salvation Army of Eagle Creek is acting as a warming center when the temperature is under 25 degrees. People can go there to escape the cold for a bit, get a hot drink and some snacks.

Dayspring Center also provides winter coats and cold-weather items strictly for the families they serve through their emergency shelter and follow-up care program.

While they have enough supply, they are seeing an increased need with the extreme cold; families are asking for additional warmth and comfort, including warm blankets, thicker coats and snow boots for the children.

The PourHouse assists people experiencing homelessness in overcoming barriers. The organization partners with IMPD's Homeless Outreach Unit. They currently need men's winter gloves and boots size 10 and up.

Goodwill Horizon House is also seeking winter donations to help those they serve, including gloves and hand warmers, larger men's hoodies and winter coats in size XL and up, and men's bottoms such as jeans, cargo pants and thermals.

At Wheeler Mission, Crispin is the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer now, but he once experienced homelessness and knows what so many in our community are facing.

"Some people are on the streets... on a night like tonight its not an option anymore - you have to get inside," Crispin said.

Wheeler Mission says during this stretch of below freezing temps, they are serving more than 800 people a night. Over just the last few days, Wheeler Mission has served 1,500 meals.