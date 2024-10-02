Indianapolis organizations giving victims tools to speak up during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS — Local organizations are working on a renewed push to help victims of domestic violence and their families by giving them the tools they need to speak up.

“On any given night, 500 families are without housing due to domestic violence,” Tracy Clark, Director of Supportive Services at Coburn Place, told WRTV on Wednesday.

Clark says she knows first-hand how being in a domestic violence situation can impact a person and family.

“I left more than once, I left twice. That was something that I didn’t talk about until I found Coburn Place,” Clark said.

Clark says she found Coburn Place when she was in a time of need. Fast forward, she is now in a position to help those who may have been in her shoes.

“The average domestic violence survivor leaves up to four times. So, it’s OK. It doesn’t matter if you left one time or if you left five times, as long as you have breath in your lungs, you can still reset your life,” Clark said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Victims who go through domestic violence typically feel alone, no one understands,” Danyette Smith, Director of Indy Public Safety Foundation’s Indy Champions, said.

It's organizations like Coburn Place, IMPD and Indy Public Safety Foundation’s Indy Champions who are working to make sure voices can be heard.

“It’s OK to report it. It’s OK to talk about it,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can can the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

OTHER HELPFUL NUMBERS:



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-TALK (8255)

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-TALK (8255), press 1

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

Call Connect2Help 2-11 or visit them online for connections to non-emergency mental health and counseling resources.

MORE RESOURCES:

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

Families First (Breaking Free)

The Salvation Army/Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center

Coburn Place

The Julian Center

