Indianapolis pastor mentors men through Iron Men's program on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — From faith to everyday life skills, an Indianapolis pastor is helping men in his east side community grow stronger through hands-on mentorship and practical training.

Kenneth Sullivan Jr. is the senior pastor at New Direction Church, located in the same east side neighborhood where he grew up near 42nd and Sherman Drive. His personal experiences drive his commitment to giving back to the community.

"When I was younger, I made a lot of mistakes, and so I just really feel there is an obligation to pour back, to give back and to lift up," Sullivan said.

Iron Men's Mentoring Program

Beyond Sunday services, Sullivan focuses heavily on the church's Iron Men's Mentorship Program, which targets young men who often lack male role models at home.

"We want to build men. A lot of our young men are raised in single parent homes with their moms, so we want them to go back into their homes. Being the men of their households, helping to make a difference, lift those burdens off their moms," Sullivan said.

Aaron Harris is one of the young men Sullivan is mentoring. For Harris, the program fills a crucial gap in his upbringing.

"Growing up in a household where your father's not there, it's kind of hard to get advice on how to live and things like that, dating life," Harris said. "We learn how to what to say in our dating lives, how to treat our women, we learn how to maintenance our house and all types of different things, so it's just amazing."

Harris is already seeing personal growth from the program's influence.

"I went home and I was like, 'Well, I'm not just gonna cut the grass, I'm gonna trim the bushes. I'm gonna clean the sidewalk.' So it really inspired me," Harris said.

The men meet every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sullivan says they accomplished significant goals during the summer session.

"We taught guys how to tie tires, how to change tires, how to clean filters at home and change them. We went out into the community and cleaned up the curbs, in the streets of litter, of weeds, overgrown grassy areas, and it's a chance for the guys to get their hands dirty," Sullivan said.

Harris is taking his involvement one step further, hoping to follow in Sullivan's footsteps. He completed the church's minister in training program and now works for the church creating content.

"Working with Pastor Sullivan, he's like a father to me way more than a mentor. It's really a blessing to be under him for, to be taught by him, walking in his footsteps, growing in leadership, and even as a young man, I really appreciate it," Harris said.

The Iron Men's Mentorship Program is open to the public and meets each Wednesday at New Direction Church for discussions and food. In October and November, Sullivan says the program will expand with more hands-on mentoring activities like changing tires and home maintenance training.