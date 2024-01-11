Watch Now
Indianapolis police ask for help in finding missing mother, 2 children

Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 15:49:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder and 2-year-old Devyn Phillips were last seen in the 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive.

Mi’Layani is described as 2’ and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Devyn is described as 3’ and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The two toddlers were last seen on Tuesday, January 9. It is believed they are with their mother, Damilah Holder, who is also missing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

