Indianapolis police ask for help in finding missing mother, 2 children

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

1-year-old Mi’Layani Holder and 2-year-old Devyn Phillips were last seen in the 3700 block of Sherman Forest Drive.

WRTV

Mi’Layani is described as 2’ and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Devyn is described as 3’ and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

WRTV

The two toddlers were last seen on Tuesday, January 9. It is believed they are with their mother, Damilah Holder, who is also missing.

WRTV

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).