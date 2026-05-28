Indianapolis police search for missing 76-year-old Frank Lopez, asking for public's help

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 76-year-old Frank Lopez.

Police describe Frank as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 164 pounds. He has brown eyes, is bald with grey hair on the sides, and has a full beard and mustache.

Frank is believed to be wearing a black fleece jacket, blue t-shirt, black pants, light colored sketchers shoes, glasses, and possibly a black VA baseball cap with yellow writing.

He was last seen on Wednesday, sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Drexel Avenue, which is off of 10th Street on Indy's east side.

Police say Frank may be confused and possibly in need of medical attention.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.