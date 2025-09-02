Indianapolis police seek information after infant found dead at Brookside Park on East side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department child abuse detectives are asking for the public's help with information after an infant was found dead at a local park Monday afternoon.

Police said around 3 p.m. officers responded to Brookside Park on the East side after a passerby discovered the baby.

According to IMPD, The infant was located in the wood line near 3500 Brookside Parkway South Drive.

Detectives believe the infant was less than a day old.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services agency responded to document and collect evidence.

Anyone with information they believe is relevant to this investigation is asked to contact IMPD Child Abuse Detective Robert Burns at Robert.Burns@indy.gov or 317-765-6096. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Per the Indiana Department of Child Services Website:

The Indiana Safe Haven Law enables a person to give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution.

As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby. Any knowledge of the date of birth, race, parent medical history, child's health or anything that would be useful to the child's caregiver would be greatly appreciated.

Once the baby is examined and given medical treatment (if needed), the Indiana Department of Child Services will take the baby into custody through Child Protective Services or a Licensed Child Placing Agency (LCPA) where it will be placed with a caregiver.

IC 31-34-2.5 Chapter 2.5. Emergency Custody of Certain Abandoned Children [iga.in.gov]

